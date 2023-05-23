Senior sportsman eating green apple

A man chows down on a green apple. 

 Associated Press

Apples and blackberries can help prevent people from getting frail, according to a new study.

Both fruits contain flavonal, a dietary compound that can reduce the chance of being among the 10 to 15% of older adults who experience the syndrome.

