Apples and blackberries can help prevent people from getting frail, according to a new study.
Both fruits contain flavonal, a dietary compound that can reduce the chance of being among the 10 to 15% of older adults who experience the syndrome.
A key flavanol combatting frailty is quercetin - a bitter-tasting compound found in fruits, vegetables, leaves, seeds, red onions, grains, kale, and other food supplements.
The study by Harvard University’s Hebrew SeniorLife (HSL) challenges the main dietary recommendation for preventing frailty resting primarily on upping protein intake.
The geriatric disorder can heighten the risk of falls, fractures, disability, hospitalization and mortality.
Writing in American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, Dr. Shivani Sahni, HSL, said it: “There may be some validity to the old saying, an apple a day keeps the doctor (or frailty) away.
“Our findings suggest that for every 10 mg higher intake of flavonols per day, the odds of frailty were reduced by 20%.
“Individuals can easily consume 10 mg of flavonols intake per day since one medium-sized apple has about 10 mg of flavonols.
“Although there was no significant association between total flavonoid intake and frailty, higher flavonols intake (one of the subclasses of flavonoids) was associated with lower odds of developing frailty.
“Specifically, higher quercetin intake was the flavonoid with the strongest association with frailty prevention.
"This data suggests that there may be particular subclasses of flavonoids that have the most potential as a dietary strategy for frailty prevention.”
