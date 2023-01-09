Kansas St Baylor Basketball

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson drives to the basket against Baylor forward Flo Thamba, left, in the first half of a game on Saturday in Waco, Texas. 

 Associated Press

Houston is back at No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll for the second time this season, while Kansas State continued its unexpectedly strong start by leaping from unranked to the verge of the top 10.

The Cougars received 34 of 60 first-place votes in Monday’s poll to return to the top after a two-week stay there earlier this season. Kansas was second and had 22 first-place votes, while Purdue fell from No. 1 to No. 3 and got the other four first-place votes after suffering its first loss at Rutgers last week.

