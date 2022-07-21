Congress Contraceptives

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks ahead of the vote on the Right to Contraception Act on Wednesday at the Capitol in Washington. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON — The right to use contraceptives would be enshrined in law under a measure that Democrats pushed through the House on Thursday, their latest campaign-season response to concerns a conservative Supreme Court that already erased federal abortion rights could go further.

The House's 228-195 roll call was largely along party lines and sent the measure to the Senate, where it seemed doomed. The bill is the latest example of Democrats latching onto their own version of culture war battles to appeal to female, progressive and minority voters by casting the court and Republicans as extremists intent on obliterating rights taken for granted for years.

