House Fire at 824 North 6th Street

At around 3 a.m. Thursday morning a fire broke out near 6th street and the corner of Michel street.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time it is believed that no one was home at the time of the fire
There are no injuries reported so far.
We'll have more information as it becomes available.
