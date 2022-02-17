Two fires broke out early Thursday in homes blocks apart just north of Downtown.
The first fire was reported at about 2:40 a.m. at the corner of Sixth and Corby streets. The house at 1006 N. Sixth St. was red-tagged about a month ago.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Residents at the house next door are being helped by the Red Cross after a window was broken on their home.
At about 3 a.m. Thursday, another fire broke out at 824 N. Sixth St.
The cause of that fire also is unknown. It is believed no one was home at the time of the fire.
No injuries have been reported at either fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.