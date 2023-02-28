Farm

A farmer guides his combine through a soybean field near Missouri Route A in 2011 near St. Joseph. The Missouri House on Tuesday approved a bill that would further cut the amount of Missouri agricultural land that can be foreign owned in half.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House approved a bill Tuesday that would further cut the amount of Missouri agricultural land that can be foreign owned in half.

Under current laws, foreign ownership of agricultural land cannot exceed 1% of the state’s agricultural land. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, would cut that limit to 0.5%.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.