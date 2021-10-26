Hostage says he couldn’t bring himself to shoot Root

“I couldn’t bring myself to shoot him,” Gary Beisinger told officers from a hospital bed Thursday night in making his first statement regarding his struggle Wednesday morning with the admitted slayer of three who had held him and his family hostage overnight in their suburban home here.
Mr. Beisinger and his wife told Sheriff H.C. (Sonny) Myers of events which culminated in the suicide death early Wednesday morning of Lawrence Root at the Beisinger home at No. 7 East Hills drive.
The couple’s statement was taken at a local hospital to clear up questions still remaining in the case which involved the Tuesday afternoon slaying of Mrs. Patricia Garlock and two daughters at 2608 Walnut street.
Mrs. Beisinger explained how she managed to make a telephone call after being held hostage almost six hours in her home.
“Root decided neighbors might be suspicious of a car parked in the Beisinger driveway, so he and his men hostages. Ronald Huff and Mr. Beisinger, went outside and pushed the car ahead of a pick-up truck already in the driveway,” Sheriff Myers said.
He said Mrs. Beisinger told him she was convinced Root planned to kill the entire family and decided to risk the telephone call while the men were outside moving the car.
She dialed “Operator” and asked for assistance. The call was relayed to the St. Joseph police department who notified the sheriff and highway patrol.
Within eight minutes Sgt. Ray Baker and Hurchel Hollingsworth were at the scene.
Mrs. Beisinger said that when the patrol car lights were flashed on the house, Root shouted, “Who called the sheriff’s department?” and ran to the bedroom.
While Mrs. Beisinger ran from the front door toward the sheriff’s car, followed by Huff, Root ran to the bedroom of the Beisinger’s 2 and a half-year-old daughter, planning to use the child as a hostage, the sheriff related.
He said Mr. Beisinger told him he pulled a pocket knife from his pocket and decided he would attack Root.
“I stabbed with all my strength,” Mr. Beisinger told the sheriff. The knife left a deep, 24-inch gash in Root’s abdomen.
The two men then struggled on the floor, Mr. Beisinger armed with the knife and Root armed with a .38 pistol and an unloaded .22 pistol.
The gun went off twice as they struggled, and Mr. Beisinger said he thought he was hit both times, but apparently one shot struck the ceiling, Sheriff Myers said. The other his Beisinger in the chest.
“Mr. Beisinger grabbed the .38 and said Root began shouting, Shoot me. Shoot me,’ but Mr. Beisinger said he couldn’t bring himself to shoot Root and told him he couldn’t do it,” Sheriff Myers said. Root then obtained the other gun and wounded himself fatally.
The Beisingers told Sheriff Myers Root and his earlier hostage, Ronald Huff, had been to the home three times Tuesday night concerning the purchase of the .22 caliber pistol.
Mrs. Beisinger was attending a ceramics class during the early evening hours and learned her husband and baby were being held hostage after she arrived home and walked into the living room.
She said the long night was spent watching television until the station signed off after a late movie.
“Root kept talking about the killing of that bank president in South Missouri, how the family was taken into the woods and tied to trees,” Sheriff Myers said the Beisingers related.
“Root said he wanted to drive them about 150 miles into the country and then leave them, that he would not kill them, but the Beisingers did not believe him,” the sheriff said.
Mrs. Beisinger said both Root and Huff spent the evening drinking beer from the Beisinger refrigerator and that Huff did not appear the least bit nervous. She said Huff had several opportunities to escape the house, but did not flee until the sheriff’s car arrived.
