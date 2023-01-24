Horoscopes for 01/27/23 Jan 24, 2023 Jan 24, 2023 Updated 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARIES Mar 21/Apr 20Aries, it's important to focus on progress and not necessarily on money that can be made. See what you can learn along the path you choose.TAURUS Apr 21/May 21You have high hopes that your efforts will be well received this week, Taurus. Before you move full speed ahead, run your ideas by a trusted group of confidantes.GEMINI May 22/Jun 21You don't learn by getting things right all of the time, Gemini. A few mistakes along the way provide an opportunity to grow and figure out new ways to do the job.CANCER Jun 22/Jul 22Cancer, distractions seemingly abound this week and your head isnÕt in the game. While you can get away with a few oversights here and there, too many can be problematic.LEO Jul 23/Aug 23Leo, someone in your life is looking for a pep talk and you are just the person to provide one. Listen to the problem at hand and offer this person some solid solutions.VIRGO Aug 24/Sept 22Virgo, you could be at a crossroads in your life. You are pondering many different scenarios, and now is the time to solidify plans for the next few weeks.LIBRA Sept 23/Oct 23If you made a career change recently, you may be discovering that the payoff isn't quite what you expected. Fulfillment is essential, so give some thought to new pursuits.SCORPIO Oct 24/Nov 22Scorpio, it is not like you to feel adrift, but that could be the situation right now. Latch on to one activity or person that brings you joy. Focus on the positives in life.SAGITTARIUS Nov 23/Dec 21Sagittarius, family members want to spend more time with you, so plan for the extra company. Have a few extra snacks on hand and make sure the house is orderly.CAPRICORN Dec 22/Jan 20Your tendency to want to tackle things all on your own could have you pushing others away, Capricorn. Accept others' willingness to pitch in.AQUARIUS Jan 21/Feb 18Aquarius, there has been a lot on your plate and many thoughts swimming through your mind. A quick getaway could be what is needed this month.PISCES Feb 19/Mar 20Pisces, you have a few offers on the table, but could be having trouble narrowing down your preference. Bring in a third party to help.FAMOUS BIRTHDAYSJANUARY 29José Abreu, AthleteJANUARY 30Christian Bale, ActorJANUARY 31Justin Timberlake, SingerFEBRUARY 1Harry Styles, SingerFEBRUARY 2Gerard Piqué, AthleteFEBRUARY 3Warwick Davis, Actor (53)FEBRUARY 4Natalie Imbruglia, Singer (48) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Astronomy Physics Astrology Food × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Public Safety New substance showing up in drugs adds to danger +2 Business Pie Five Pizza has closed Weather Wednesday's snowfall comes on heels of weekend storm +2 Education Proposed bill would increase rural access to preschool More Local News → 2:08 Winter Weather Advisory 2 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
