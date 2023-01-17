Horoscopes 4th Week of Jan. Metro Creative Jan 17, 2023 Jan 17, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ARIESAries, make a concerted effort to focus your attention on something that interests you. This may require that you find something new to stoke your passion.TAURUSIt’s a week for love and you have all of the resources available to take advantage and explore your feelings, Taurus. Work things out in your head before taking action.GEMINIGemini, currently you are playing a much smaller role at work than you would like. It is not that you aren’t capable, but it’s a matter of paying your dues before taking the next step.CANCERCancer, don’t box yourself in with a strict to-do list and schedule. You need a little more wiggle room to explore your creativity and what makes you happy.LEOYour open and outgoing nature may lead many people to think they know all about you, Leo. Instead, you can be quite a mysterious person. Show others only what you want.VIRGOBelieving someone is flawless can set you up for disappointment when you realize no one can live up to that standard, Virgo. Be realistic when assessing partners or other people.LIBRABeing available to other people is admirable, Libra. Make sure this is not at the expense of your own well-being. You may need to dial back and prioritize your own needs.SCORPIOLiving in your comfort zone may lead to missed opportunities, Scorpio. You may need to let your risk-taking side show this week. Enjoy the ride.SAGITTARIUSYou might start to notice you are losing some traction in your love life, Sagittarius. Figure out a way to talk and spend more time together in the days ahead.CAPRICORNYou may believe you can think your way out of a situation this week, Capricorn. But sometimes logic just doesnÕt cut it. You may have to use your heart to get to the root.AQUARIUSTake a second look at your talents and your abilities, Aquarius. You may have been selling yourself short for some time. But you can accomplish anything with some effort.PISCESDon’t make assumptions about how others see you, Pisces. You have a lot to offer. It’s time to recognize all your strengths.FAMOUS BIRTHDAYSJANUARY 22 Steve Perry, Singer (74)JANUARY 23 Mariska Hargitay, Actress (59)JANUARY 24 Matthew Lillard, Actor (53)JANUARY 25 Alicia Keys, Singer (42)JANUARY 26 José Mourinho, Coach (60)JANUARY 27 Frank Miller, Author (66)JANUARY 28 Tom Hopper, Actor (38) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Aries Effort Astrology Capricorn Scorpio Risk-taking Aquarius Sagittarius × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Public Safety Department of Corrections announces inmate death +3 Public Safety Human trafficking prevention a focus in January +2 Public Safety Fire rages through house on 19th Street +4 Government Buchanan County rep pushes for bleeding control kits in all schools More Local News → 0:57 Partly Sunny Tuesday 13 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.