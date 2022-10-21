The Benton Cardinals dropped their fifth-straight game on Friday night, falling to Chillicothe 49-14.
The Hornets, as they usually do, established the run game and stuck right with it throughout the entirety of the game. Chillicothe scored three rushing touchdowns in the first half and took a 27-0 lead heading into the break.
“We tip our hat to them. They executed very very well offensively. They were very physical. At times, we matched their physicality and other times, we didn’t. We congratulate the Hornets and their coaching staff on a well played game,” said Benton head coach Kevin Keeton.
The Cardinals were looking to snap a four-game skid in this final week of the high school regular season. Their last win came Sep. 16 against Kansas City Central. Despite the shortcomings as of late, Keeton says he’s proud of how his team has stuck together through it all.
“We’ve come across the upper crest of the MEC. We wanted to be closer to that and through a lot of things that are outside of our control, and some things we do control, we just haven’t gotten there yet. I will tell you that these kids play very very hard. In no way am I ashamed of our football team. I want us to execute better, but I love their hearts,” said Keeton.
With the 3-6 record at the end of the regular season, the Cardinals now move on to the Class 3 District 8 tournament where they will represent as the six seed.
