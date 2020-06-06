ARCADIA, Calif. — Honor A. P. won the $400,000 Santa Anita Derby by 2 3/4 lengths Saturday to move into the Kentucky Derby picture.

Ridden by Hall of Famer Mike Smith, Honor A. P. ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.97 and paid $6.40, $2.60 and $2.20. It was Smith’s third straight win and fourth overall in the West Coast’s major prep for the Kentucky Derby. The Grade 1 race was run without spectators or media at Santa Anita because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I miss the fans, but I just got to pump myself up,” Smith said.

Authentic returned $2.20 and $2.10 as the heavy 1-2 favorite for trainer Bob Baffert, while Rushie was another 1 1/4 lengths back in third and paid $3.40 to show.

Trained by John Shirreffs, who oversaw superstar Zenyatta, Honor A.P. was purchased for $850,000 as a yearling. He is a ridgling, a male horse in which one or both testicles do not descend.

Honor A. P. earned 100 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, which has been rescheduled to Sept. 5 because of COVID-19.

In the $300,000 Hollywood Gold Cup, 6-5 favorite Improbable won by 3 1/4 lengths over Higher Power.

Ridden by Drayden Van Dyke and trained by Baffert, Improbable ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.69 and paid $4.60, $3 and $2.40.

Higher Power returned $4 and $3. Tenfold was another 4 1/2 lengths back in third and paid $4 to show.

“I got the consolation prize,” joked Baffert, who won his fourth Gold Cup after losing the Santa Anita Derby earlier. “This horse has been training so well. Drayden had him in the perfect spot and he had plenty left for the run home. This horse is only going to get better.”

Improbable earned $180,000, increasing his career winnings to $1,129,520.