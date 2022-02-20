Designers and lighting companies have been busy coming up with new ways to hold a lightbulb and project light, and winter is a great time to explore their latest solutions.
Some are inspired by the skies overhead. Others by style eras, from Deco to disco. Still others are working with interesting materials.
“There’s a growing world of lighting that’s so much more than the glass globe on a stem,” says designer Ted Bradley of Boulder, Colorado. He cites fresh, sculptural forms: “When done right, they both capture our attention as standalone sculptures and fill the space around them with beautiful, high-quality light.”
A look at what’s new:
BIOPHILIA
Bradley sees a trend toward nature-inspired objects and spaces. “It’s something deeply rooted in all of us,” he says.
Two that he’s been drawn to recently: John Pomp’s Tidal Chandelier, and Ochre’s Moonlight Murmuration. “They’re fascinating, both in their form and the techniques required to make them.”
Pomp is a Philadelphia furniture and lighting designer who’s also a glassblower and surfer. His collections of glass pendants, chandeliers, sconces and lamps look like blown bubbles, chunks of ice, swelling waves. The Tidal fixture perches sculpted amoeba-like glass pieces on hand-forged brass stems to create an organic canopy.
Bradley’s own Samsara fixture suspends white porcelain rings from a brass spine, evoking the rib cage of a sun-bleached whale skeleton. Other configurations he’s devised suggest the bowing branches of a snow-covered aspen tree, a raptor’s nest, a constellation.
“I aim to capture a moment of beauty in the natural world, and bring it to life,” he says.
STORIES IN LIGHT
Spanish designer Maria Fiter, in Barcelona, uses pulped newsprint, water-based glue, and natural earth pigments to create imaginative lightweight pendants inspired by the solar system, animal shapes, cartoon characters.
Designer Pascale Girardin in Quebec, Canada, was inspired by childhood memories of picking petals off flowers to create her Love Me Not pendant, for Juniper. The dramatically scaled fixture, composed of hand-formed acrylic petals suspended by cables from a matte white canopy, has a romantic, ethereal vibe.
Lampshades are a great way to introduce an artsy element — and you can usually pop one onto a base you already have.
WALL ART
Carla Regina and James Andrew, who run Regina Andrew Detroit in Michigan, say sconces have been on the uptick with their clientele.
Besides providing light, sconces are wall art and “can quickly transform and update a room,” Regina says.
Their Happy sconce has two white light balls perching playfully atop a smile-shaped tubular base in nickel, rubbed bronze or brass. Their Gotham sconce pairs a sleeve of alabaster with Art Deco brass trim – it’s evocative of that era, yet classically modern.
Apartment dwellers take heart; there are many plug-in or battery-operated sconces that don’t need to be hardwired; just attach them to the wall and use a remote. Schoolhouse,AllModern,Rejuvenation and Lamps Plus all have a wide range of plug-in styles, and battery-operated ones can be found at Wayfair and Amazon.
