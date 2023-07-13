Hollywood Strikes

Picketers gather outside Paramount Pictures during a Writers Guild rally on Thursday in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Leaders of Hollywood’s actors’ union voted Thursday to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six decades, shutting down production across the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with studios and streaming services broke down.

It’s the first time two major Hollywood unions have been on strike at the same time since 1960, when Ronald Reagan was the actors’ guild president.

