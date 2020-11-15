People eager to get their holiday shopping started before Thanksgiving got their chance to at the 2020 Holiday Fair Sunday afternoon.

The fair, which normally takes place at the Civic Arena each year, had to take it’s tables to the conference center at Stoney Creek Inn this time around.

The event gave the chance for smaller businesses to showcase their best products as customers flooded the conference room. Over 20 vendors offered varieties of product from gourmet foods and samples, custom clothing, handmade jewelry and much more.

Sarah Hess is one the event coordinators that was able to pull off the Holiday Fair. She and her team knew how important it was for locals to visit and shop.

“This has been a great event,” Hess said. “It’s the holiday season and we haven’t had a whole lot of things to do, so getting everybody to shop with local vendors and support our local community — it’s been great.”

Ashley Hess is the owner of Juniper Lane and one of their tables was present and safely spaced out amongst all of the other vendors. With Thanksgiving and Christmas not expected to be like any other, Hess believes the fair plays a big role in the uplifting of the holiday spirit.

“I think this year has been kind of an anomaly, so kind of getting the spread of the cheer going and people started on the holiday season I think is very important,” Hess said.

The difficulty of putting an event like this on was not easy, but Ashley Hess explained how the positive feedback got them to set up shop this year.

“Thankfully, we had a lot of people reach out,” Hess said. “We’re excited. We’re brand new. We’ve only been going for a couple of months, so the outpour has been really nice.”

Sarah Hess says for those who did not get to come out the first go around will have their chance to come by as another Holiday Fair is expected to happen in a few weeks. The date for the next one is to be determined.