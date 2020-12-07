Hobbies promote personal growth

Hobbies can help people escape the daily grind. Though it's easy to view hobbies as enjoyable ways to pass the time, they also can be vehicles that enrich your life.

Hobbies are especially good at helping people learn new skills. They also may help boost professional and personal development.

Hobbies play a vital role for a variety of reasons, and some hobbyists may be surprised to learn just how much their favorite form of escapism is benefiting their lives.