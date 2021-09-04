Our local libraries want to let you know about some of the great books you can check out from one of their branches. For more items, check out their website at sjpl.lib.mo.us and the catalog at sjpl.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/default.
Librarians love to organize and categorize, and assigning a subject category to a book to make it easier to find makes us happy. This month’s book picks from the St. Joseph Public Library’s staff are biographical fiction. Biographical fiction is based on historical people or events with fictional aspects added. The author fills in the blanks between what is known and what isn’t and speculates on what might have actually happened.
“The Last Green Valley” by Mark Sullivan is set during the last days of World War II. This novel is a fictionalized account of what became known as the Great Trek. Emil and Adeline Martel are ethnic Germans who have to make the difficult decision to either stay in the Ukraine as it’s about to be invaded by the Russian army or leave and flee west with the German army. Just when you think the well of World War II stories has run dry, a new one comes out to remind us there is still plenty to learn.
“The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray looks at Belle da Costa Greene, who was the personal librarian to magnate J.P. Morgan, who created a world-class library of priceless books and manuscripts. Belle began working for Morgan in 1905 and became one of the most well-known working women in the U.S. She also had a secret. She was not white and had to keep that fact quiet to keep her job and keep her family safe. Librarians love books about books and libraries, and this fictionalized account of Belle da Costa Greene’s life does not disappoint.
“When the Men Were Gone” by Marjorie Herrera Lewis takes place in 1944 when Tylene Wilson was the assistant principal at Brownwood High School in Texas. Many of the men in town were off fighting in World War II and the high school was left without a football coach. Tylene Wilson was a woman but she also knew and loved football, having learned the game from her father. She convinced the school to let her take on the job of coach and even though she faced fierce opposition, she stayed the course and coached the team. This is a feel-good quick read and just in time for football season.
“Great Circle” by Maggie Shipstead is for those in the mood for an epic story. This book clocks in at 593 pages. Marian Graves, one of two fictional main characters, was inspired by actual female aviators. The novel works in two timelines. The first is in the globe-trotting life of Marian Graves, from roughly 1909 to 1950. The second is the contemporary story, set in Hollywood in 2014, of a young actress, Hadley Baxter, who is set to play Graves in a movie biopic. Epic and emotional, “Great Circle” gives readers a sweeping narrative. Curl up and enjoy the ride.
“The Women’s March: A Novel of the 1913 Woman Suffrage Procession” by Jennifer Chiaverini is written by a best-selling author of biographical and historical fiction. This novel is about the 1913 Women’s March for the right to vote, which took place in Washington D.C. during Woodrow Wilson’s inauguration. The story focuses on three women — Alice Paul, Ida B. Wells and Maud Malone. This novel depicts not only the suffragist movement but also the fight within the movement about whether African-American women should also be given the same rights. The novel offers an honest look at both sexism and racism and reminds us the struggle for equality continues.
