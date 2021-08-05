ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — Scotland's Calum Hill took full advantage of favorable conditions to shoot a 9-under 63 Thursday and take a one-shot lead after the first round of the Hero Open.
Hill was among the early starters and had a flawless round, with strong winds making scoring difficult later in the day. Northern Ireland's Jonathan Caldwell was a stroke back in second place, with the trio of Ross Fisher, Chase Hanna and Robin Sciot-Siegrist a further shot behind.
"We got the best part of (the weather), 100%," said Hill, who is seeking his first European Tour title after three wins on the Challenge Tour. "We got three quarters of our day in quite pleasant conditions. I think it's just getting worse from here — we took advantage."
Caldwell won his first European Tour title in the Scandinavian Mixed last month, but had missed the cut in his last four starts. He bounced back with a 64 which included an eagle and seven birdies.
"I'm delighted," Caldwell said. "Especially with recent form, it hasn't been so good."
