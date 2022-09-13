High School Football Schedule Sep 13, 2022 Sep 13, 2022 Updated 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save All games begin at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted(*Home team listed first)St. Joseph Christian (0-3) vs Bishop LeBlond (1-2)Savannah (3-0) vs Lafayette (0-3)Benton (2-1) vs Central K.C. (0-3)William Chrisman (2-1) vsCentral (2-1)Lawson (2-1) vsMid-Buchanan (3-0)Lathrop (2-1) vsEast Buchanan (2-1)St. Pius X (3-0) vs Maryville (2-1)Northland Christian HS (0-3) vs North Andrew (3-0)SW Livingston County (0-3) vsMound City (0-3) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Football Andrew Schedule Christianity Christian Hs Leblond Game Home Team × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Local News Local News St. Joseph prepped for flu vaccine season +2 Education Grandparents' Day returns to Parkway Government City halts demo to try and save vacant Penn Street building Local News Regan to perform comedy act at Missouri Theater More Local News → 0:41 Sunny & Warmer Today Updated 12 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.