Student Loan Forgiveness

President Joe Biden answers questions with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona as they leave an event about the student debt relief portal beta test in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in October in Washington. 

 Associated Press

WASHINGTON | The Supreme Court agreed Thursday to decide whether the Biden administration can broadly cancel student loans, keeping the program blocked for now but signaling a final answer by early summer.

That's about two months before the newly extended pause on loan repayments is set to expire.

