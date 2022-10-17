1033458172

A variety of chrysanthemums sit next to cornstalks and pumpkins to create a festive autumn display. 

 Getty Images

Hicks Nurseries, Long Island's largest and premier garden center, recommends these five must-have plants for eye-catching and long-lasting fall planters. Autumnal planters are a wonderfully easy way to dress up porches or walkways creating instant curb appeal.

#1 Chrysanthemums

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.