Hicks Nurseries, Long Island's largest and premier garden center, recommends these five must-have plants for eye-catching and long-lasting fall planters. Autumnal planters are a wonderfully easy way to dress up porches or walkways creating instant curb appeal.
#1 Chrysanthemums
Also known as mums, chrysanthemums are considered the most popular fall-blooming plant and a staple to welcome the season. They produce gorgeous daisy-like flowers available in hues of yellow, red, orange, white, pink, and purple.
#2 Ornamental Grasses
Tall and wispy, ornamental grasses provide height and elegance to a planter. Millet, reed grass and fountain grass are favorites on Long Island.
#3 Ornamental Peppers
For a dash of whimsy and interest, ornamental peppers are a must. Their small stature and brightly colored fruit pair well with other fall planter mainstays.
#4 Croton
Known for being a houseplant, croton can also withstand some colder temperatures outdoors. Their large vibrant leaves put on a show of color in shades of yellow, orange, red and burgundy.
#5 Ornamental Cabbage
This non-edible cabbage adds texture to a planter arrangement. It is available in several shades of purple and white and the color deepens until the first hard frost.
"It's the perfect time to update your entryway for the fall season with plants that are easy to care for and convey a warm welcome," said Karen Musgrave, certified nursery and landscape professional at Hicks Nurseries. "These gorgeous plants will thrive and rebloom for several weeks as the weather cools."
Besides a vast selection of plants, Hicks Nurseries offers creative design services. Their experienced team is available to work with customers to create one-of-a-kind arranged planters. The nursery also offers a wide selection of pre-made seasonal outdoor planters to make the process fast and effortless.
Hicks Nurseries is Long Island's largest and premier garden center, family-owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve success in their homes and gardens.
