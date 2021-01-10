Herzog Contracting will be one of several contracting companies involved in the KC Streetcar Main Street expansion project.

The Department of Transportation signed off on the $174 million in Capital Investment Grant funding for the project on Friday.

Meghan Jansen, department manager at Burns & McDonnell, explained the selection process.

“There was a procurement process, so there was a request for proposal. (Then) there was a competitive process; The Herzog team submitted on it and were selected,” Jansen said.

The KC Streetcar Main Street project was previously awarded $50.8 million back in August.

Both Missouri Senator Roy Blunt and Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, after the funding was signed off on, commended the Department of Transportation for the funding.

“Investing in public transportation is investing in mobility and opportunity for Kansas Citians-creating thousands of good paying jobs along the way, and extension of the KC Streetcar represents the next step in our vision to make all Kansas City public transportation free and available to all,” Lucas said.

KC Streetcar Constructors — the team that Herzog leads in the project — was the same team that constructed the downtown Kansas City Streetcar line, which was the city’s first piece of the streetcar line. Jansen was part of that team when the first piece was constructed, and she is happy to be a part of it this time as well.

“It’s kind of fun to be back again and helping Kansas City continue to expand what’s become such an awesome feature,” Jansen said.