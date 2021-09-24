Hernandez, Merrifield lead Royals to win over Tigers
DETROIT — Carlos Hernandez pitched five shutout innings and Whit Merrifield drove in a pair of runs as the Kansas City Royals beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Friday night.
The win clinched the season series for the Royals, who lead 10-7 with two games remaining.
Hernandez allowed two hits, walked three and hit a batter, one start after allowing seven runs in four innings against the Oakland A’s. Four relievers finished, with Scott Barlow pitching the ninth for his 15th save.
Detroit’s Casey Mize gave up one run on two hits in three innings. Detroit’s best young pitcher is working as an opener to reduce his innings.
The Tigers had their best chance against Hernandez in the first, loading the bases with two outs on a hit batter and two walks. Harold Castro lined out to right, ending the threat.
Kansas City regained the lead in the seventh against Alex Lange (0-3) when Adalberto Mondesi tripled and scored on Ryan O’Hearn’s single.
Kyle Isbel led off the eighth with another triple and scored on Merrifield’s second sacrifice fly of the game.
Royals shortstop Nicky Lopez went 0 for 4, ending his on-base streak at 31 games.
The start of the game was delayed 11 minutes by a lengthy celebration of Miguel Cabera’s 500th home run. Cabrera picked up his 2,980th hit with a single in the sixth inning . He also grounded into a pair of double plays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.