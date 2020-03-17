Over the past few weeks, it’s become clear that the world is facing an unprecedented challenge. Like you, we are deeply concerned and want to do what we can to help keep our communities and our families safe and healthy. We wanted to send a personal note to you to let you know how we are responding to the situation.

We understand the growing concern surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) across our communities. From the onset of this situation, we have been listening to the experts as we work to meet the challenges of this extraordinary situation. We are closely monitoring and following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO), to ensure we are doing our part to keep our community and our employees safe.

We have introduced rigorous additional cleaning procedures to our facilities, and have increased the number of wipes, hand sanitizers, and other cleaning materials available to employees while in our buildings.

We’ve taken sensible steps to help protect our team of employees. This means we’ve advised our employees to follow the public health authorities' guidance regarding personal health and hygiene. Additionally, we’ve implemented significant social-distancing measures that include moving much of our workforce to home office environments and suspending all in-person meetings and non-essential travel.

Our coverage of the COVID-19 is extensive and we’re working hard to bring news and insights on the impact at the national and local levels to our audiences. We invite you to visit our live coverage page, which is regularly updated and available to all visitors of our website and mobile app free of charge. It is our commitment to be a trusted source for information during these scary and uncertain times.

Our local offices have eliminated lobby hours and will handle all business via phone and email. News-Press & Gazette Company values the face-to-face relationships we have with customers and we didn’t take this step lightly. Despite our temporary elimination of lobby hours, our employees are ready to help you with your questions and requests. The local number to reach our Customer Care team is: 1-800-779-6397

As things evolve, News-Press & Gazette is actively monitoring the situation and assessing risks, and is ready to implement immediate changes to ensure a high level of safety and provide the best possible experience in-print, on-air and online.

Our employees, customers and business partners are the heart of our company and we look forward to keeping you informed and serving your needs wherever and however you choose to engage with our products and services.

Please take care of yourselves and each other,

News-Press & Gazette Company