The housing market has been gaining strength in the last few years, and that trend has continued through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Home values have soared, buyer demand has skyrocketed and mortgage rates hit all-time lows. Overall, it’s made the real estate market one of the few bright spots during an otherwise difficult time.
The St. Joseph area has seen trends similar to those nationwide, and Sterling Spicer, a real estate agent for Reece Nichols Northstar Properties, said the recent trends are statistically backed.
“Back in June 2020, the average days a house was on the market was 42 … that’s down to 10 days as of June 2021. So houses are selling for more, and they’re selling faster,” Spicer said.
As real estate seems to be a living and breathing entity at times, people within the industry can’t pinpoint a timeframe on when the hot market could cool down, in part due to the main reason it spiked up in the first place: a worldwide shift in how people live their daily lives.
Allison Horn, a broker and associate at The Horn’s Realty LLC, in St. Joseph, said the way people have shifted their lives is a big reason for housing being in demand.
“So many people have shifted the way that they’re living now. Kids are now working from home instead of going to school to do their actual schoolwork,” Horn said. “A lot of parents are actually transitioning to where they’re working from home, so they need a little more space.”
With the influx of transactions taking place all over the industry, brokers and agents are reminding customers and clients to maintain a level head and be patient despite all the stress that is taking place around the real estate world.
“Expect that it’s going to be a little stressful, but at the same time, kind of plan certain things within your realm of control just to kind of make it work on your end as well,” Spicer said.
Despite the stress, the overall tone is that now is a seller’s market. If listing a home is on someone’s mind recently, this may be the time to take advantage of the situation.
“If you want to probably make a return on your house, now’s the time to do it,” Horn said.
