Veganism is marked by a choice to abstain from the use of animal products, including in one's diet. It is different from vegetarianism because vegetarians may consume some animal products, namely eggs, milk and honey, while vegans will not.
There are many benefits to adopting a plant-based diet. Over the last several years, scientists have discovered veganism may be linked to a healthier heart, lower blood pressure, weight loss, and reduced risk of cancer. It also may help minimize risk of stroke. However there is still much research to be done.
Anyone looking for flavorful plant-based recipes can try this recipe for "Spinach and Mushroom Pita" from "The Mediterranean Diet Cookbook" (Rockridge Press) from the editors of Rockridge Press. This easy pita can make a healthful lunch full of freshness and flavor.
Spinach and Mushroom Pita
Serves 2
2 cups baby spinach leaves
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
1/2 cup button mushrooms, sliced
1/2 cup alfalfa sprouts
1 tomato, chopped
1/2 small cucumber
2 tablespoons olive oil
Juice of 1 lemon
Sea salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste
2 whole-grain pita pockets
Combine all the vegetables, olive oil and lemon juice in a bowl, and season with sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste.
Toss the salad until well mixed.
Stuff the vegetable mixture into the pita pockets and serve immediately.
Note: Increase the potential health factor by selecting organic produce whenever available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.