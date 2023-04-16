Mushrooms and spinach

Veganism is marked by a choice to abstain from the use of animal products, including in one's diet. It is different from vegetarianism because vegetarians may consume some animal products, namely eggs, milk and honey, while vegans will not.

There are many benefits to adopting a plant-based diet. Over the last several years, scientists have discovered veganism may be linked to a healthier heart, lower blood pressure, weight loss, and reduced risk of cancer. It also may help minimize risk of stroke. However there is still much research to be done.

