Greek yogurt potato salad

Warm weather beckons people outdoors. Al fresco dining offers a chance to spend even more time outdoors, and many people will attest that no outdoor gathering is complete without the requisite grilled fare and complementary sides that are staples of spring and summer dining.

Potato salad is one such food that turns up regularly this time of year in many shapes and forms. Traditional potato salad is delicious, but it may not be so great for health-conscious individuals, as it's typically swimming in mayonnaise. A lighter version featuring Greek yogurt in the dressing is ideal for those who want to eat healthy. Greek yogurt also adds gut-healthy live active cultures to the recipe, which may provide gastrointestinal benefits. Enjoy this recipe for "Greek Yogurt Potato Salad" courtesy of The Diabetes Council and Pitchfork Foodie Farms.

