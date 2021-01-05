The City of St. Joseph Health Department plans to assist in vaccine distribution for frontline healthcare workers by mid-January.

The health department is still waiting on confirmation from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for approval of the vaccine, once received they will vaccinate those in tier 1A, the release said.

Responses to the health department indicate approximately 71 agencies and 800 individuals are interested in receiving the vaccine in phase 1A within the county, the release said.

Some smaller agencies such as Clinton County Health Department, Daviess County Health Department and Andrew County Health Department have received the vaccine.

The St. Joseph Health Department told News-Press Now last week that its vaccination plan changed when they were told they would not be receiving the Moderna vaccine until a later date, according to Missouri DHSS.

The health department plans to apply for the Pfizer vaccine, which requires ultra cold storage, something health department officials said they don't have access to.

Mosaic Life Care Spokesperson Joey Austin said the hospital has offered up freezer space to other entities.

Mosaic Life Care has continued to receive vaccines and have started vaccinating frontline workers with potential plans to expand to regional providers.