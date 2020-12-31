NEWS QUIZ

1.) How much has been spent to alleviate the effects of the floods that inundated St. Joseph's South Side last July?

A.) $250,000

B.) More than $500,000

C.) A million dollars

D.) $1.13 million

2.) How did Mizzou do against Iowa in the recent Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee?

A.) The Tigers won, 35-12

B.) Iowa won, 24-21

C.) The game was cancelled because of a COVID within the Mizzou football program

D.) The game was postponed until mid-Janaury

3.) What will the St. Joseph School District continue to provide students through the end of June, 2021?

A.) Online learning

B.) Bus service to school

C.) Access to online textbooks

D.) Free breakfast and lunch

3.) How much money did the Salvation Army during this year's Red Kettle Campaign?

A.) $110,000

B.) $120,000

C.) $130,000

D.) $250,000

4.) What did the St. Joseph City Council approve including as part of the construction of Fire Station Number 8?

A.) New truck bays to maintain equipment

B.) New offices for Fire Department leaders

C.) Larger equipment storage

D.) A new Emergency Operations Center

5.) What construction project did Enel Green Power recently complete in Nodaway County, at a cost of $380 million?

A.) A new solar energy farm

B.) The White Cloud wind farm

C.) A new electricity producing facility powered by natural gas

D.) A new "clean coal" power plant

6.) Why were building permits for a Genesis Health Club expansion denied recently by the St. Joseph City Council?

A.) The plans did meet city codes

B.) Lawsuits threatened the expansion

C.) Genesis owed the city $26,500 in fines from a previous renovation project

D.) The city is not approving building permits during COVID

8.) Where is the Missouri Western men's basketball team appear in the latest NCAA Division II rankings?

A.) 19th

B.) 22nd

C.) 23rd

D.) 25th

8.) What did Missouri Senator Josh Hawley say he would raise objections to this past week?

A.) The Electoral College results that resulted in Joe Biden being our next president

B.) The imbalance of trade with China

C.) The draw down of U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan

D.) Nancy Pelosi continuing as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives

9.) What is Grain Belt Express planning to open in St. Joseph this coming spring?

A.) A regional information office

B.) A power sub-station

C.) A power line amplifier

D.) It's corporate headquarters

10.) According to today's Turning Back the Pages by Terry Jordan, what was the name of the column written by longtime editor Merrill Chilcote?

A.) The Cash Pot

B.) The Coffee Pot

C.) The Chamber Pot

D.) The Jackpot

Answers: 1. B, 2. C, 3. A, 4. D, 5. B, 6. C, 7. B, 8. A, 9. A, 10. D