Gasparilla Bowl Football

Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III puts a move on Wake Forest defensive back Chelen Garnes after a catch during the first half of the Gasparilla Bowl game on Friday in Tampa, Florida.

 Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. — Sam Hartman completed 23 of 36 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns in what was expected to be his final game with Wake Forest, a 27-17 win over Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl on Friday night.

The redshirt junior now will look at entering the NFL draft or the transfer portal.

