NLCS Phillies Padres Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper celebrates after a home run during the fourth inning in Game 1 between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in San Diego.

 Associated Press

SAN DIEGO — Bryce Harper homered again, Kyle Schwarber hit a jaw-dropping, 488-foot drive and Zack Wheeler was brilliant in throwing one-hit ball for seven innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Diego Padres 2-0 Tuesday night to open the all-wild card NL Championship Series.

Wheeler and two relievers combined on a one-hitter for Philadelphia. The Phillies managed just three hits off Yu Darvish and the San Diego bullpen — the combined four hits matched the fewest ever in a postseason game.

