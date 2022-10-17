NLCS Phillies Padres Baseball

San Diego Padres right fielder Juan Soto, right, jokes with Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura during practice ahead of Game 1 of NL Championship Series Monday in San Diego.

 Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado will be playing in the World Series this year.

Harper’s Philadelphia Phillies will face Machado’s San Diego Padres in an all-wild card NL Championship Series starting Tuesday night at Petco Park. It’s not exactly the matchup most fans would have predicted, but neither slugger is about to apologize about their teams making thrilling October runs as the two lowest seeds.

