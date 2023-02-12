Kansas St Texas Tech Basketball

Kansas State's Keyontae Johnson shoots the ball during the first half of a game against Texas Tech Saturday in Lubbock, Texas. 

 Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech found itself in yet another another tight conference game. This time the Red Raiders were able to pull out the victory.

De’Vion Harmon scored 20 points, including a crucial driving basket in the final minute, as Texas Tech upended No. 12-ranked Kansas State 71-63 on Saturday night.

