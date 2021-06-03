ST. LOUIS — Jesse Winker hit a two-run homer, Vladimir Gutiérrez earned his first career win and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 on Thursday night.

Gutiérrez (1-1) pitched five innings of two-run ball, settling down nicely after a shaky start. He allowed three hits, struck out three and walked three in his second big league game.

Tejay Antone followed Gutiérrez with two scoreless innings, and Lucas Sims got six outs for his fourth save.

St. Louis got two in the first on RBI singles by Tyler O’Neill and Yadier Molina. O’Neill extended his hitting streak to a career-best 11 games.

But Cincinnati went ahead to stay on Winker’s 14th homer in the second, a drive to right against Adam Wainwright that traveled an estimated 425 feet.

Winker finished with three hits, and Nick Castellanos extended his hitting streak to 19 games with a first-inning single. Tucker Barnhart added an RBI double in the eighth.

Wainwright (3-5) permitted three runs and eight hits in seven innings. He hit a career-high three batters, including Tyler Naquin with the bases loaded in the first inning.

The Cardinals lost for the fourth time in five games.

Wainwright got some help from his defense in the fifth when Dylan Carlson, Tommy Edman and Molina executed a perfect 8-4-2 putout on Tyler Stephenson as he tried to score on a Naquin double.