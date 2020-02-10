FORREST CITY, Ark. | Two police officers were wounded and a gunman was killed Monday morning in an exchange of gunfire at a Walmart store in eastern Arkansas, authorities said.

Forrest City Police Chief Deon Lee said one of the officers was taken to a hospital about 45 miles to the east in Memphis where he was in surgery, and the initial prognosis is “he’s going to be OK.”

The officers responded to the Forrest City Walmart after someone called police to report a man who was making threats and was “kind of talking out of his head,” Lee said at a news conference Monday afternoon. Arkansas State Police Spokesman Bill Sadler said local authorities have identified the suspect as Bobby Joe Gibbs, 40, of Forrest City, though the state crime lab has yet not confirmed his identity.

Lee identified the injured officers as Lt. Eric Varner and Detective Eugene Watlington. Both are assigned to the criminal investigation department and neither was wearing a bullet-resistant vest, Lee said.

“Due to their heroism and quick response, no civilians were injured,” Forrest City Mayor Cedric Williams said.

Walmart spokesman Scott Pope said the company was helping with the police investigation.