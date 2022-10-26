School Shooting St Louis

A group of visitors from the group "Pray for the Lou" place hands on the building during prayers at the site of a school shooting at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School on Tuesday in St. Louis. 

 Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Relatives of the gunman who killed a student and a teacher during a St. Louis school shooting had long been concerned about his mental health and worked with police to take a gun away from him — possibly the same gun used in the attack, Police Commissioner Michael Sack said Wednesday.

Police and the FBI are working to determine what prompted 19-year-old Orlando Harris to force his way into Central Visual and Performing Arts High School on Monday and start shooting. Sack said the the carnage could have been far worse. The gunman was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and an estimated 600 rounds of ammunition.

