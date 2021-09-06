CONAKRY, Guinea — Guinea’s new military leaders sought to tighten their grip on power Monday after overthrowing President Alpha Conde, ordering the soldiers from his presidential guard to now join the junta forces and barring government officials from leaving the country.
After putting the West African nation back under military rule for the first time in over a decade, the junta already had dissolved the National Assembly and the country’s constitution. On Monday, regional military commanders replaced Guinea’s governors as the junta solidified its control.
Junta President Col. Mamady Doumbouya said the new military regime would not pursue vendettas against political enemies, but he also instructed the officials he’d summoned from Conde’s deposed government to turn over their passports immediately.
“There will be no spirit of hatred or revenge. There will be no witch hunt,” said Doumbouya, 41, addressing officials in a red beret and dark sunglasses beside a throng of armed soldiers.
The military junta has refused to issue a timeline for releasing Conde, saying the 83-year-old deposed leader still had access to medical care and his doctors.
Conde’s removal by force Sunday came after the president sought and won a controversial third term in office last year, saying the term limits did not apply to him. State television showed the junta being greeted by jubilant Guineans, some of whom chanted “Freedom!” at the passing military convoy in the streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.