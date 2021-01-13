Katie Couric, Mayim Bialik to be "Jeopardy!" guest hosts

LOS ANGELES | Katie Couric, Mayim Bialik and Aaron Rodgers are among the future guest hosts who will fill in for the late Alex Trebek on "Jeopardy!"

The show announced Wednesday that Couric, the journalist and former "Today" show host, will become the first woman ever to host the show.

Trebek, the face of the show for 36 years, died from pancreatic cancer Nov. 8, and the final shows he recorded aired last week. The show has opted to use a series of interim guest hosts rather than immediately find permanent replacements.

Ken Jennings, considered the show's greatest champion, is currently serving as the first guest host. Once his run is done, executive producer Mike Richards will fill in for two weeks while the newly announced guests prepare for their stints.

Rodgers, the superstar quarterback currently leading the Green Bay Packers through the NFL playoffs, is a former "Celebrity Jeopardy!" champion, and Bialik, former star of CBS's "The Big Bang Theory" and current star of Fox's "Call Me Kat," is a neuroscientist, making them fitting choices to serve up clues for contestants for the brainy quiz show.

Rodgers, the Pro Bowler and two-time NFL MVP, had already leaked the news of his hosting earlier this week.

"I apologize to 'Jeopardy!' if they wanted to announce it, I just got so excited," Rodgers said Tuesday. "The show has been so special to me over the years."

"60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whittaker will also be a guest host.

The show will make a donation to the guest hosts' charity of choice that matches the total dollar amount won by contestants during their run.

SAG Awards moves air date to avoid conflict with Grammys

LOS ANGELES | The Screen Actors Guild Awards will not share the same air date as the Grammys after all.

The SAG Awards announced Wednesday that the 27th annual ceremony has been moved to April 4.

Both awards events were scheduled to air March 14, but the SAG Awards shifted to a different date to avoid conflict with the Grammys.

The SAG Awards will air on TNT and TBS at 9 p.m. EST. The show honors outstanding film and television performances.

The Grammys had switched from Jan. 31 to March 14 due because of the recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths. Other award shows including the Oscars and Golden Globes have pushed their ceremonies back as well.

"Throughout these challenging times, our industry and our union members have proven their creativity and resilience in discovering new methods of storytelling while adapting to new safety protocols and procedures," the SAG Awards organizers' statement said.

The statement added: "We embrace that spirit as we re-imagine the SAG Awards with a one-hour special that highlights and expands on our signature I am an Actor opening and honors the outstanding performances of the past year."

The SAG Awards will hold nominations on Feb. 4.

Shakira sells music publishing rights to UK company

NEW YORK | The Board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, a U.K.-based investment company, has acquired 100% of Grammy-winning superstar Shakira's music publishing rights.

Hipgnosis made the announcement Wednesday. Shakira's catalog includes 145 songs, including "Hips Don't Lie," "Whenever, Wherever," "La Tortura," "She Wolf" and "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)."

Shakira, who released her debut album in 1991 at age 13, rose to international fame with her third album, 1995's "Pies Descalzos." The multitalented singer-songwriter-instrumentalist took the American pop scene by storm when she made her U.S. language debut, "Laundry Service," in 2001. She's won three Grammy Awards, 12 Latin Grammys, four MTV Video Music Awards, seven Billboard Music Awards and 39 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Overall, Shakira has sold 80 million albums.

"Being a songwriter is an accomplishment that I consider equal to and perhaps even greater than being a singer and an artist. At 8 years old — long before I sang — I wrote to make sense of the world. Each song is a reflection of the person I was at the time that I wrote it, but once a song is out in the world, it belongs not only to me but to those who appreciate it as well," Shakira said in a statement. "I'm humbled that songwriting has given me the privilege of communicating with others, of being a part of something bigger than myself."

The announcement of Hipgnosis acquiring Shakira's catalog comes a week after the company purchased a 50% stake in Neil Young's music. Last month, Bob Dylan said he sold his publishing rights of more than 600 songs to Universal Music Publishing Group.

Delayed Kennedy Center Honors to be rescheduled for mid-May

WASHINGTON | Five months after they were postponed because of the coronavirus, the annual Kennedy Center Honors are coming back in May, possibly in a series of small events, organizers announced Wednesday.

This year's recipients of the lifetime artistic achievement awards are country music legend Garth Brooks, dancer and actress Debbie Allen, violin virtuoso Midori, folk music icon Joan Baez and actor Dick Van Dyke.

The centerpiece event for Washington's Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts normally happens in December, but it was postponed last year amid the pandemic. Now the center plans to hold some sort of commemorative event or series of events in mid-May.

Planners envision "multiple events for physically distant audiences" across the center's campus, according to a statement, which said there would be filming from May 17 to May 22. The entire campus "will come alive with small, in-person events and re-envisioned virtual tributes."

The awards program typically centers around a gala in the Kennedy Center's main theater that includes tributes and performances that are kept secret from the honorees. But even with COVID-19 vaccines gradually rolling out across the country, Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter knew the usual concert would not be possible in May.

"We're clearly not going to have 2,000 people in an enclosed space for three hours," she said. "But I think we've come up with some really great ideas."

The official announcement leaves plenty of room for improvising and last-minute adjustments. It simply states that "the viability of additional in-person events will be considered as COVID-19 safety protocols evolve over the upcoming months."

For this year's honorees, it's a chance to be part of a historically unique ceremony, and some hoped it would prove therapeutic to participants and viewers. The event will be televised on CBS on June 6.

"I think it will feel like a return to something — not total normality, but something," Allen told The Associated Press. "It's normally such a festive event, and I'm sure that will come across."

Brooks is no stranger to the Kennedy Center Honors process. He has performed as part of tributes to James Taylor, Loretta Lynn and Billy Joel. His wife, Trisha Yearwood, performed last year in 2019 to honor Linda Ronstadt.

"Just getting the call was such a thrill," Brooks said in an interview with AP. "Whatever it is, it's going to be cool."

Midori said she's "truly curious" to see what programmers come up with and hopes the event "represents a step toward normality."

Van Dyke joked that the Kennedy Center "just made it" by granting him the honor at age 95.

"I'd certainly love to go in person," he told the AP. "I ain't leaving without that medal."

Baez said she hopes circumstances allow for "a gathering of actual people" and that this will be the first ceremony in four years that includes participation from the president.

The election of Donald Trump threw the event into turmoil, with multiple honorees threatening to boycott in 2017 if Trump were involved. Trump and first lady Melania Trump generally stayed away from Kennedy Center events, but Rutter hopes to get President-elect Joe Biden involved this year.

Baez said this year's ceremony could represent the closing of two dark historical chapters. "Not just the virus, we'll be coming out of the political dark ages," she said.