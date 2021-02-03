Singer Wallen suspended from label after racial slur

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Country star Morgan Wallen has been suspended indefinitely from his label and seen his music pulled by radio stations and streaming services Wednesday after video surfaced of him shouting a racial slur.

Big Loud Records said in a statement that Wallen’s contract has been suspended indefinitely. Republic Records, which he is co-signed to, said it agreed with Big Loud’s decision and said “such behavior will not be tolerated.”

The video, which was first published by TMZ on Tuesday night, showed Wallen outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee, yelling profanities and a racial slur.

“I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better,” his statement said. Utah theme park sues Swift over ‘Evermore’ album

SALT LAKE CITY | A theme park in Utah has filed a lawsuit against Taylor Swift that accuses her of trademark infringement.

Evermore Parks said in its suit filed Tuesday that the title of Swift’s 2020 album “Evermore” violates the park’s trademark rights.

Swift’s lawyers said the allegations are “baseless” and they refused to comply with a cease and desist letter the park sent to Swift on Dec. 18. They added that the singer-songwriter styled her new album “in a way that is entirely distinct” from the park’s aesthetic.

Evermore Park was created in 2018 and features costumed actors and performers.

Young reader’s edition of Michelle Obama’s book to be released in March

NEW YORK | Michelle Obama’s “Becoming” is heading for new chapters.

Penguin Random House announced Wednesday that the former first lady’s multimillion-selling memoir will be released in a young readers edition. It also will finally be coming out as a paperback, more than two years after it was first published. “Becoming” has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide.

Both books are scheduled for March 2.