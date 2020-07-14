Fallon, ‘Tonight’ show return to studio, sans audience

NEW YORK | The studio is largely empty, but Jimmy Fallon is out of his home and back to the “Tonight” show stage.

The NBC late-night host returned to NBC’s Rockefeller Center headquarters Monday, saying he hoped he could provide his audience with a little more “normal” during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m here to show you that there is a light at the end of the tunnel if we keep each other safe,” Fallon said.

Fallon, along with other late-night hosts, have been working remotely the past few months of months.

Judge rejects tentative $19M Weinstein deal with accusers

NEW YORK | A $19 million settlement between Harvey Weinstein and some of his accusers was rejected Tuesday by a judge.

U.S. District Judge Alvin K. Heellerstein in Manhattan said Weinstein’s accusers in the proposed class-action settlement were too varied to be grouped together.

Lawyers for several women who had opposed the deal praised what they described as Hellerstein’s swift rejection of a one-sided proposal.

A spokesperson for New York Attorney General Letitia James, who announced the tentative agreement on June 30, said her office is reviewing the decision and determining its next steps. “Our office has been fighting tirelessly to provide these brave women with the justice they are owed and will continue to do so,” Morgan Rubin said in a written statement.

‘Empire’ actor arrested in Arizona

GOODYEAR, Ariz. | “Empire” actor Bryshere Gray has been arrested in Arizona on accusations of abusing his wife, police said.

The Goodyear Police Department said 26-year-old Bryshere Gray was booked into jail Saturday, KPNX-TV reported.

The woman had visible injuries when she flagged someone down to ask for help near Gray’s home in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear, saying her husband had assaulted her, police said. She told emergency responders that Gray had strangled her, and she was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

Gray played Hakeem Lyon on the Chicago-based TV show.

Kanye West seeking to use Wyoming warehouse for Yeezy

CODY, Wyo. | Kanye West plans to use a former drug-manufacturing warehouse in Wyoming to create his Yeezy brand clothing and shoes.

The 43-year-old Grammy-winning rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur and fashion designer owns a ranch near Cody.

West announced in November he was moving the headquarters of his $1 billion shoe and clothing company to the ranch from Calabasas, California. West has since announced business partnerships with Adidas and Gap.

In December, a construction firm gave planning officials a proposal to remodel a Cody warehouse as an Adidas Yeezy sample lab, according to city planner Todd Stowell.