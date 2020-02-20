Weinstein jurors continue deliberations

NEW YORK — Deliberating for a third day, the jury at Harvey Weinstein’s trial continued Thursday to focus a lot of attention on actress Annabella Sciorra’s linchpin allegation that the once-heralded Hollywood mogul raped and sexually assaulted her in the mid-1990s.

Jurors, before being dismissed for the day without a verdict, sent the judge a note asking to hear a reading Sciorra’s testimony when they return to court on Friday.

Jurors were looking at emails that Weinstein sent regarding Sciorra, including ones to the private Israeli spy agency he allegedly enlisted to dig up dirt on would-be accusers as reporters were working on stories about allegations against him in 2017.

Sciorra’s allegations are too old to be charged on their own because of the statute of limitations. But, because of a quirk in the law on charging someone as a sexual predator, they are key to the most serious charges that jurors are weighing in the closely watched case.

Coroner finds evidence Hollywood therapist was strangled

LOS ANGELES | A prominent family therapist and former fiancee of comedian Drew Carey appears to have been strangled before she was thrown off the third-floor balcony of her Hollywood Hills apartment, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said Thursday. An ex-boyfriend is facing charges.

Dr. Amie Harwick, 38, died Saturday and her ex-boyfriend Garth Pursehouse was charged with murder and first-degree residential burglary, prosecutors said.

Carey dated Harwick for two years before the pair split in 2018.

“I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did,” Carey said on Twitter.

No conspiracy this time: Dan Brown writing children’s book

NEW YORK | Dan Brown’s next book will have a lighter, more musical touch.

The “Da Vinci Code” author is working on a picture story, “Wild Symphony,” scheduled to be published Sept. 1. Rodale Kids, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, announced the book Thursday and called it an “entertaining” experience in which “the playful Maestro Mouse, trusty baton in hand, brings readers along as he visits a variety of animal friends.

“I love storytelling, and my novels always attempt to weave together varied themes,” Brown said in a statement.

H.R. McMaster book ‘Battlegrounds’ coming out in April

NEW YORK | A book by Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, President Donald Trump’s second national security adviser, will have a book out April 28. “Battlegrounds” will focus on national security and foreign policy, including his contentious time with Trump.

In announcing the release date Thursday, HarperCollins called “Battlegrounds” a “groundbreaking reassessment of America’s place in the world, drawing from McMaster’s long engagement with these issues, including 34 years of service in the U.S. Army with multiple tours of duty in battlegrounds overseas and his 13 months as national security adviser in the Trump White House.”