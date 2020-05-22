Little Richard statue to be erected outside home MACON, Ga | A statue of the late rock ‘n’ roll legend Little Richard is expected to be installed outside his childhood home in Macon, Georgia.

The Little Richard House Resource Center Facebook page announced the tribute Wednesday during a live Zoom meeting, news outlets reported.

Little Richard, also known as Richard Wayne Penniman, died May 9 in Nashville at the age of 87. He was laid to rest Wednesday at his alma mater Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama.

Loughlin, Giannulli plead in college scam but await fate “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty Friday to paying half a million dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as part of a college admissions bribery scheme, but a judge has not decided whether he’ll accept the deals they made with prosecutors.

Under their proposed deals, Loughlin, 55, hopes to spend two months in prison and Giannulli, 56, is seeking to serve five months.

But the judge said he will decide whether to accept the deals after considering the presentencing report, a document that contains background on defendants and helps guide sentencing decisions.

Prosecutors recorded phone calls and emails showing the couple worked to get their daughters into USC with fake athletic profiles depicting them as star rowers.

ABC renews 19 shows, adds new drama ‘Big Sky’

LOS ANGELES | ABC is bringing back the lion’s share of its series for next season, including “black-ish,” “A Million Little Things” and “The Rookie.”

They are among the 19 shows that will return in the 2020-21 season, the network said Thursday, adding to a list of previously announced renewals.

New series debuting next season include “Big Sky,” a thriller from writer-producer David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies,” “Boston Legal”), the comedy “Call Your Mother” and game show revival “Supermarket Sweep” with host Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”).

Recording Academy records John Prine song for charity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | The Recording Academy has released a new recording of John Prine’s “Angel From Montgomery” with proceeds going to support the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Prine died in April at age 73 from complications associated with the coronavirus. A two-time Grammy winner, the Recording Academy announced in December that Prine would be honored with a 2020 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award.