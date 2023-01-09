Wife of 'American Horror Story' driver sues over COVID death
BOSTON | The wife of a late Massachusetts man is suing the companies involved in the 2021 production of “American Horror Story” on Cape Cod, alleging their lack of precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 led to his death.
In a lawsuit filed last week in federal court in Boston, Patricia Woodward, of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, alleges that Twentieth Television, Ryan Murphy Productions and the Walt Disney Co. failed to follow their own COVID-19 safety protocols when filming in Provincetown in early 2021.
Paul Woodward worked as a passenger van driver, shuttling crew between the hotel and various filming sites. He tested negative when he began working on the project in February 2021. He left the project for the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms in mid-March. He died of COVID-19 on April 18. He was 67, according to an obituary.
“He passed away on the morning of our 25th anniversary,” wife Patricia Woodward said in an interview with NBC10 Boston. “So that day, instead of going out to dinner or having champagne, I had to go to the funeral home and look for a casket for him.”
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages for wrongful death, recklessness and gross negligence, pain and suffering, and loss of consortium. The companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Patricia Woodward says in the complaint that the filming of the segment of “American Horror Story” in Provincetown occurred before the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines and while state and local restrictions remained in place.
During the filming, the production companies brought in hundreds of workers, who were housed in hotels.
The defendants' COVID-19 protocols were supposed to include accurate and frequent testing, safe distancing, safe transport between filming sites, sanitation or work areas, and the use of masks and protective equipment, according to the complaint.
The crew, actors, contractors and other employees “openly flouted and violated the COVID-19 safety protocols," and the companies failed to take "adequate corrective action to enforce compliance," the complaint says.
For example, Paul Woodward was assigned to drive a van that did not have a “spit shield" or other protective barriers to separate him from passengers and protect against the transmission of the virus, the complaint says. Other vans did have spit shields, it says.
There was also supposed to be safe distancing, occupancy limits and masking requirements in Woodward's van, but the rule was ignored by passengers and not enforced by the defendants, according to the complaint.
Famed Danish restaurant Noma to start new 'flavor search'
COPENHAGEN, Denmark | The famed Danish restaurant Noma which has claimed the title of world’s top restaurant several times said Monday it will shut down to transform itself into “a pioneering test kitchen" dedicated to “food innovation and the development of new flavors.”
Chef Rene Redzepi’s house of Nordic gastronomy will close by the winter 2024 and re-emerge as Noma 3.0, the Copenhagen eatery said on its webpage.
“In 2025, our restaurant is transforming into a giant lab - a pioneering test kitchen dedicated to the work of food innovation and the development of new flavors, one that will share the fruits of our efforts more widely than ever before,” it said.
Redzepi, who is Noma’s chef and co-owner, said they will travel to “search for new ways to share our work” and said there could be “a Noma pop-up” but didn’t specify where. After the sojourn, “we will do a season in Copenhagen."
"But I don’t want to commit to anything now,” Redzepi told Berlingske, one of Denmark's largest daily newspapers.
Another major publication, Politiken said the eatery’s facility in Copenhagen will be transformed to develop products to the Noma Projects line - fermented sauces, cooking classes and an online platform.
"Serving guests will still be a part of who we are but being a restaurant will no longer define us. Instead, much of our time will be spent on exploring new projects and developing many more ideas and products.”
Noma has gone through an earlier transformation. In 2015, the restaurant announced it was closing at the end of 2016 and reopened near its waterfront premises with its own vegetable farm in the vicinity of the hippie enclave of Christiania in Copenhagen.
Noma — a contraction of the Danish words for Nordisk and Mad, meaning Nordic and food, opened in 2003. The restaurant grabbed two Michelin stars and was three times voted the world’s number one restaurant by Britain’s Restaurant Magazine in 2010, 2011 and 2012.
