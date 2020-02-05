Weinstein accuser says he ‘trapped’ her during hotel assault

NEW YORK | The final accuser at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial testified Wednesday that he stripped off his clothes, pulled down her dress and groped her in a hotel bathroom in 2013, all the while telling her his lewd acts were part of the way things worked in Hollywood.

“This is what all actresses do to make it,” model and actress Lauren Marie Young quoted Weinstein as saying after she was called to the witness stand in a final push by prosecutors to show there was a pattern to how he preyed on women.

Young, 30, is expected to be the last of six women to testify at the trial about alleged sexual assaults by Weinstein.

Tom Hanks, Chris Rock added to Oscars presenters

LOS ANGELES | Tom Hanks, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi are some of the presenters who will take the Oscars stage at the Dolby Theatre during Sunday’s ceremony.

Producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced Wednesday the final slate of actors who signed up to present awards on the ABC broadcast along with Jane Fonda, Oscar Isaac and Natalie Portman.

The producers said in a statement that they are grateful to have a dynamic group of presenters for an exciting show.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC Sunday starting at 7 p.m, CST.

‘Homeland’ stars say farewell to their Showtime spy series

NEW YORK | As the Showtime spy thriller “Homeland” comes to an end, Claire Danes hopes that her portrayal of a character with bipolar disorder helps destigmatize mental illness.

“I don’t think there have been many shows or many opportunities in pop culture to focus on people who are wired a little differently from most, and experience the world through such a different filter,” Danes told The Associated Press.

“Homeland” also has helped explain the complexity of national security through the work of the intelligence community. Before each season, principal cast members and producers meet with intelligence professionals to discuss the issues that “keep them up at night.”

Barnes & Noble suspends classics with new images

NEW YORK | Barnes & Noble is withdrawing a planned line of famous literature reissued with multicultural cover images that has been met with widespread criticism on social media.

“Diverse Editions,” a joint project between Barnes & Noble and Penguin Random House, featured 12 texts, including Lewis Carroll’s “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” and Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein.” The words are the same, but on the cover, major characters are depicted with dark-skinned illustrations by artists of “different ethnicities and backgrounds,” according to Barnes & Noble.

The decision also comes in February, which is Black History Month, an annual celebration of past and present achievement.

To much disbelief online, the organizers of “Diverse Editions” had said they used artificial intelligence in reviewing more than 100 older books and determining whether the race or ethnicity of a character is specifically stated. Few would argue that Alice from “Alice in Wonderland” or the title characters of “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” are fitting for a tribute to black history.