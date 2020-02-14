Michael Avenatti convicted of trying to extort Nike

NEW YORK | Michael Avenatti, the combative lawyer who gained fame by representing a porn star in lawsuits involving President Donald Trump, was convicted Friday of trying to extort sportswear giant Nike.

The verdict was returned Friday by a federal jury in Manhattan following a three-week trial in which prosecutors said Avenatti threatened to use his media access to hurt Nike’s reputation and stock price unless the company paid him up to $25 million.

The convictions for attempted extortion and honest services fraud carry a combined potential penalty of 42 years in prison.

Jimmy Hoffa associate who was suspect in disappearance dies

BOCA RATON, Fla. | Charles “Chuckie” O’Brien, a longtime associate of Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa who became a leading suspect in the labor leader’s disappearance and later was portrayed in the Martin Scorsese film “The Irishman,” has died.

O’Brien’s stepson, Jack Goldsmith, said in a blog post that O’Brien died Thursday in Boca Raton, Florida, from what appeared to be a heart attack.

O’Brien was a constant companion to Hoffa in the decades when the labor leader developed the Teamsters into one of the largest and most powerful unions in the nation in the from the late 1950s to the early 1970s. O’Brien became a leading suspect when the federal government publicly accused him of picking up Hoffa and driving him to his death.

Ticketing plan for Kobe Bryant public memorial released

LOS ANGELES | The Los Angeles Lakers announced Friday that fans seeking to attend the Feb. 24 memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, at Staples Center must register to purchase tickets and there will be no outside overflow areas.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will benefit the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, the Lakers said.

In a move apparently intended to prevent a repeat of the massive crowds that flocked to Staples after Bryant’s death, the Lakers said the memorial will not be shown on exterior video screens.

U.S. film crew chasing Poland Holocaust story

may face charges

WARSAW, Poland | A team of U.S. award-winning documentary filmmakers pursuing a Holocaust-era story in western Poland could face charges of unauthorized excavation work, punishable by up to two years in prison, a Polish prosecutor said Friday.

Seven filmmakers, mostly from Los Angeles, are researching a World War II story about a collection of valuable postage stamps seized from Jews and reportedly hidden in a basement in 1945 by a German Nazi officer, Rudolf Wahlmann.

Regional prosecutor Radoslaw Wrebiak said the film crew failed to obtain the required permit for their excavation work