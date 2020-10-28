Whitney Houston makes history with 3rd diamond album

NEW YORK | The late Whitney Houston has earned her third diamond-certified album, becoming the first Black artist to achieve the feat.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and Legacy Recordings announced Wednesday that Houston's 1987 sophomore album, "Whitney," has reached diamond status, which is equivalent to selling 10 million albums. Her self-titled 1985 debut album and 1992's "The Bodyguard" soundtrack were already diamond successes, selling 13 million and 18 million units, respectively.

"Whitney" featured four songs that topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Jon Stewart will be back in the host's chair for Apple TV+

LOS ANGELES | Jon Stewart is returning to TV, more than five years after bowing out as host of "The Daily Show" and with a new home at Apple TV+.

Stewart will host an hour-long, current affairs series that will explore topics of national interest as well as his advocacy work, the streaming service said Tuesday.

He has been a passionate supporter of military veterans and 9/11 first responders, last year pressing Congress to approve legislation to help the latter and their families. He and his wife, Tracey, are animal rights proponents.

The series is expected to debut in 2021 — so if Stewart wants to weigh in on a presidential race, as he relished doing on his long-running Comedy Central show, he'll have to wait until the 2024 contest.

'Masked Singer' begets 'Masked Dancer,' set for December

LOS ANGELES | FOX's hit series "The Masked Singer" is getting company with "The Masked Dancer," a chance for celebrity contestants to show off their moves in disguise.

Actor and comedian Craig Robinson will host the series, with Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale as panelists.

Contestants won't be performing solo: Masked partners and back-up dancers will be joining them for a range of music and dance styles, including hip-hop, salsa, jazz and tap, the network said Wednesday.

Filming has begun on the series, which will debut in December, Fox said. A date and guest judges are yet to be announced.

Meghan seeks to postpone trial in privacy suit against paper

LONDON | The Duchess of Sussex is seeking to delay the start of the trial in her privacy lawsuit against a British newspaper over its publication of excerpts from a letter she wrote to her father.

The former Meghan Markle made the request ahead of a preliminary hearing on the case scheduled for Thursday, court documents said. The move comes after a ruling to allow a book on the the decision by the duchess and her husband, Prince Harry, to step back from royal duties to be included in the case, opening up a new line of questioning.

Meghan’s civil lawsuit accuses the Mail on Sunday and its publisher, Associated Newspapers, of copyright infringement, misuse of private information and violating the U.K.’s data protection law. The newspaper published excerpts of a letter Meghan wrote to her father after her and Harry's wedding in May 2018.