Disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped of UK honor

LONDON | Britain on Friday stripped disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of an honor recognizing his contribution to the U.K. film industry.

Weinstein, 68, was given the honor in 2004. The 68-year-old former Hollywood producer was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Accusations by dozens of women in 2017 led to the end of his career and helped spur #MeToo — a global movement demanding that powerful men be held accountable for their sexual misconduct.

'The Vanishing Half' nominated for National Book Award

By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Two of the summer's most talked about novels, Brit Bennett's "The Vanishing Half" and Megha Majumdar's "A Burning," are on the National Book Awards fiction longlist. Judges also nominated the story collection "If I Had Two Wings," by Randall Kenan, who died in August.

Fridays list concludes a week during which the National Book Foundation, which presents the awards, announced nominees for translation, poetry, young people's literature and nonfiction. On Oct. 6, the lists will be narrowed from 10 to 5 books in each category. Winners will be announced Nov. 18, with honorary medals being awarded to novelist Walter Mosley and to the late Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy, whose husband will accept on her behalf.

Many of the fiction nominees are younger authors, under age 50, with a handful or less of published works. Two books are debut novels: "The Burning," the story of a woman in India who is accused of terrorism, and Douglas Stuart's' "Shuggie Bain," a family saga set in Glasgow.

Others on the fiction list include Rumaan Alam's' "Leave the World Behind," Christopher Beha's "The Index of Self-Destructive Acts," Lydia Millet's' "A Children's Bible" and Deesha Philyaw's "The Secret Lives of Church Ladies." Also nominated were Vanessa Veselka's "The Great Offshore Grounds" and Charles Yu's "Interior Chinatown."

Some off the year's most anticipated works did not make the list, including Marilynne Robinson's "Jack," Ayad Akhtar's "Homeland Elegies" and Sigrid Nunez's "What You Are Going Through," her first novel since winning the National Book Award two years ago for "The Friend."

Big wedding in fictional home of 'The Godfather' fuels virus

ROME | The Sicilian town of Corleone, made famous by the fictional Mafia clan in "The Godfather," has ordered schools closed and a limited lockdown after a spate of coronavirus infections were tied to a big wedding there last week.

The city administration told all 250 guests at the Sept. 12 wedding and anyone who lives with them to self-isolate and inform their doctors and city health authorities while awaiting virus tests. In a Facebook post, Mayor Nicolò Nicolosi said he expected "maximum cooperation to overcome the current crisis."

The town, which is part of the province of Palermo, has reported at least seven positive cases in recent days. Nicolosi said Friday that schools in Corleone and nearby towns were ordered closed because 30 of the wedding guests were students. Italian schools reopened for the first time since March on Monday.

Palermo and Sicily in general were spared the first big wave of COVID-19, which hit harder in Italy's north. But like the rest of southern Italy, Sicily has seen a new spate of infections since August, with more than 500 of Sicily's 5,500 cases overall registered in the past three weeks.

Last studio recording of jazz trumpeter Woody Shaw released

RIO RANCHO, N.M. | A forgotten studio recording of the late jazz trumpeter Woody Shaw has been released as part of the latest effort to preserve jazz history.

Vancouver, Canada-based Cellar Music Group's imprint Reel to Real and New York distributor la reserve records this month made available "49th Parallel" — a 1987 recording led by Canadian bassist Neil Swainson that features Shaw and tenor saxophonist Joe Henderson.

The album has been out-of-print for 25 years and is now available on digital platforms.

Swainson told The Associated Press it was an honor to see his project recorded in Toronto make it into the hands of jazz fans after the recordings languished for years. He said his friend Shaw, who had a public struggle with heroin addiction, had left a rehab center in California and came to Toronto for the recording.