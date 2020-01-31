Adam Sandler signs deal with Netflix to make 4 more films

LOS ANGELES — Expect more Adam Sandler in your Netflix feed.

The streaming giant announced Friday that Sandler and his Happy Madison Productions have reached a new deal with Netflix to make four more films. He's had five films with the studio along with the stand-up special "Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh."

Netflix leader Ted Sarandos said the company is excited to extend its partnership with Sandler, because audiences "love his stories and his humor." The company said his 2019 comedy "Murder Mystery" starring him and Jennifer Aniston was the most popular film on Netflix in the U.S. last year and one of the most popular in eight other countries.

Sandler's latest film "Uncut Gems," which was released in theaters last year to critical acclaim, will premiere on Netflix in May. Later this year, the actor will star in "Hubie Halloween" with Kevin James, Julie Bowen and Maya Rudolph.

Property where Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash once lived sold

HENDERSONVILLE — The lakefront property in Tennessee where Johnny and June Carter Cash lived for more than 30 years has been sold for $3.2 million.

The Hendersonville Standard first reported Thursday that the 4.5-acre property in Hendersonville, Tennessee was purchased on Jan. 7 by a local couple, Cristan and Tina Blackman, of Hendersonville, according to a warranty deed filed in Sumner County.

Cristan Blackman, a local hedge fund manager, told the paper that they plan to build a home on the property and live there.

The country music icons lived in a sprawling 14,000-square-foot home on the property until 2003 when they died within months of each other.

Las Vegas gets coveted Super Bowl spot after years of effort

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas will be playing for attention in a place it once was banned when tourism officials roll out an ad featuring an updated slogan during the run-up to the NFL Super Bowl on Sunday.

The 30-second spot, featuring current Las Vegas headliners Shania Twain, Christina Aguilera and Aerosmith, is scheduled to run during pregame telecasts ahead of the NFL championship game. It updates a "What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas" campaign that began in 2003.

The NFL and Las Vegas have had what Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority officials dubbed an "evolving relationship" since the league cited a policy against gambling and banned a Las Vegas tourism ad during the 2003 Super Bowl.

The relationship changed rapidly after the NFL in 2017 approved a move by the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas, and the lifting in 2018 of a federal ban on sports betting.

Atari plans to open video game-themed resorts in 8 US cities

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Atari, the arcade game company that ushered in the gaming revolution in the 1980s, is opening eight video game-themed hotels across the United States, including ones in Las Vegas and Phoenix.

The company said this week it will break ground on its first hotel later this year in Phoenix as it seeks to create a unique lodging experience combining the brand with a video game-themed destination.

In addition to Las Vegas and Phoenix, new hotels are planned in Denver, Chicago, Austin, Texas, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose, California, the company said. Timeline for hotels other than Phoenix were not released.