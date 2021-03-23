Meryl Streep, Mary-Louise Parker to star in spring plays

NEW YORK | Meryl Streep, Mary-Louise Parker, Audra McDonald, Kevin Klein, Carla Gugino and Keanu Reeves have signed on to perform in a new virtual play series this spring while Broadway is closed.

The series kicks off Thursday with "The Thanksgiving Play" by Larissa FastHorse, directed by Leigh Silverman starring Reeves, Bobby Cannavale, Heidi Schreck and Alia Shawkat.

The next show — on April 8 — will feature "Angry, Raucous and Shamelessly Gorgeous" by Pearl Cleage directed by Camille A. Brown and starring Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad.

Also on tap is Lillian Hellman's "Watch on the Rhine" with Burstyn; Adrienne Kennedy's "Ohio State Murders" with McDonald; Sarah Ruhl's "Dear Elizabeth" with Streep and Kline; Paula Vogel's "The Baltimore Waltz" with Parker; and Wendy Wasserstein's "The Sisters Rosensweig" Kathryn Hahn. Dates have yet to be announced.

Prince's ashes to be displayed marking 5th year of his death

MINNEAPOLIS | Paisley Park officials are marking the fifth anniversary of Prince's death by offering fans free admission to pay their respects at the suburban Minnesota compound, where his ashes will be on display in the atrium.

A custom-made ceramic urn shaped like Paisley Park with Prince's symbol on top was originally placed in the middle of the atrium when the legend's 65,000-square-foot studio in Chanhassen first opened as a museum in October 2016. At the request of Prince's family, the ashes were moved to a less prominent spot in the atrium and eventually removed entirely from public view, disappointing his legions of fans.

A total of 1,400 people fortunate enough to get reservations at paisleypark.com will be allowed inside on April 21 for 30-minute visits to the atrium. There will be 70 time slots available, with 20 people per slot. There will be no regular tours that day, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Prince Harry joins coaching startup as chief impact officer

NEW YORK | Prince Harry has joined the corporate world as employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc.'s Chief Impact Officer.

Financial terms of his employment were undisclosed.

BetterUp, based in San Francisco, works with employees from companies including Mars, AB InBev and LinkedIn on coaching and mental health services.

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said the Duke of Sussex is a good fit for the company because of "his model of inspiration and impact through action."

'The Bachelor' ends controversial season with ratings high

NEW YORK | ABC "The Bachelor" ended a season that had as much drama off the set as on with its most-watched episode of the year and final appearance of host Chris Harrison — at least for a while.

The pre-taped season finale with Harrison reached 6.1 million viewers last Monday and the "After the Final Rose" special, hosted by Emmanuel Acho, was seen by 5.67 million, the Nielsen company said.

Harrison was criticized last month for defending a contestant after she was seen in racially-insensitive pictures attending a plantation-themed ball in 2018. Harrison later apologized but it was announced he would be stepping away from the show for an undetermined period.