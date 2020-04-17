Rolling Stones to join TV event battling COVID-19 NEW YORK | The Rolling Stones will join Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish for the upcoming TV special aimed at fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Advocacy organization Global Citizen announced Friday that the Stones will appear Saturday on “One World: Together At Home,” a two-hour televised event that will air simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks.

The Gaga-curated event supports The World Health Organization and will include appearances by Oprah Winfrey, Taylor Swift, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, David and others. Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will host the all-star event.

Taylor Swift has canceled all shows, appearances for 2020

NEW YORK | Taylor Swift is canceling all of her performances and appearances for the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the shows canceled was a July performance that would have opened SoFi Stadium, the new home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams franchises in Inglewood, California. Swift would have become the first woman to open an NFL stadium, organizers said.

The statement said Swift’s U.S. and Brazil shows will take place next year, explaining that tickets for those shows “will transfer to a new show date without action on the part of ticket holders.” The dates for Swift’s 2021 shows will be announced this year.

Comic-Con canceled over coronavirus, plans 2021 return

LOS ANGELES | This year’s San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled due to coronavirus-related restrictions around large gatherings. Organizers say they are planning for the festival to return in July 2021.

The annual confab was scheduled to take place from July 23 through July 26 in and around the San Diego Convention Center. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday that he was not optimistic about a return of “mass gatherings” for things such as sports events, concerts and fairs in 2020.

Pitbull launches new song to inspire during the pandemic

LOS ANGELES | Pitbull is looking to uplift his fans around the world with a new dance anthem.

The singer has teamed up with the Saban Music Group to release “I Believe That We Will Win” in the hope of turning the word fear into a positive.

“Fear is either you can forget everything and run, or you can face everything and rise. And we’re going to face everything and rise,” said the Grammy-winner.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the single will go to the charities Feeding America and the Tony Robbins Foundation.

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, says he’s “staying healthy and staying strong” but that he’s never seen his hometown of Miami so quiet.