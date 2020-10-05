Bruce Springsteen will offer a documentary with new album

NEW YORK | Bruce Springsteen isn't just releasing a new rock album later this month — he'll also offer a documentary on the making of the music.

"Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You" will offer performances from The E Street Band, in-studio footage and never-before-seen archival material, featuring "a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic artist's creative process," according to a statement.

It is written by Springsteen and directed by his frequent collaborator Thom Zimny. It will be released on Apple TV+ on Oct. 23, the same day the album "Letter To You" drops.

Boston, Leipzig orchestras extend Andris Nelsons' contracts

BOSTON | Conductor Andris Nelsons has reached agreement on contract extensions with both the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Gewandhausorchester of Leipzig, Germany, the parties announced on Monday.

With the three-year contract extension, Nelsons will remain the BSO's music director through the the 2024-25 season. His current eight-year contract was scheduled to end in August 2022.

Nelsons also announced the continuation of the Boston Symphony Orchestra/Gewandhausorchester Alliance through 2025.

Under the new contract, Nelsons will lead the Boston Symphony Orchestra in a minimum of 12 weeks of programs at Boston's Symphony Hall and will continue to have a significant presence each season at Tanglewood, the BSO's summer home in western Massachusetts.

Royal Opera to sell Hockney painting to help it stay afloat

LONDON | Britain's Royal Opera House is selling a David Hockney painting of its former chief to help it stay afloat as coronavirus-related restrictions keep many U.K. performing arts venues shuttered.

Christie's auction house said Monday that "Portrait of Sir David Webster" will be offered for sale in London on Oct. 22, with an estimated price of between $14 million and $23 million.

Hockney, one of Britain's most renowned living artists, painted the portrait in 1971 after Webster stepped down as the company's general administrator. Webster died later the same year.

Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker take over as CMA Awards hosts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Country stars Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are promising laughs and good music when they co-host this year's CMA Awards in November.

McEntire, a Country Music Hall of Famer and veteran host of country music awards shows, returns after hosting last year with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton. It will mark her fifth year as a host. Rucker, who crossed over from the rock world about 15 years ago and is a Grand Ole Opry member, will be a first-time host of the CMAs when the show airs on Nov. 11 on ABC from Nashville, Tennessee.